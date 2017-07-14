FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Huntington ingalls industries reaches labor contract agreement with united steelworkers local 8888 at newport news shipbuilding
July 14, 2017 / 4:38 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Huntington ingalls industries reaches labor contract agreement with united steelworkers local 8888 at newport news shipbuilding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

* Huntington Ingalls Industries reaches labor contract agreement with united steelworkers local 8888 at Newport News Shipbuilding

* Huntington ingalls industries inc - new contract took effect monday and will run through NOV. 14, 2021

* Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc - united steelworkers members at Newport News Shipbuilding division voted 1,985-131 in favor of a new labor agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

