BRIEF-Aerovironment Q4 EPS $1.30
* Aerovironment, inc. Announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results
June 26 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
* Huntington Ingalls Industries' Technical Solutions division awarded task order for global readiness and training engineering support services
* With all options exercised, task order award would be valued at $40 million over next five years
* Task order is for engineering, design, network engineering design, software, ontology development, prototype development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aerovironment, inc. Announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results
* Osisko Gold Royalties - received from Harfang Exploration 5 million shares of Harfang, representing about 17.83% of common shares of harfang
* Says former CEO Tim Westergren's 2016 total compensation was $4.4 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sjsk2n) Further company coverage: