May 23 Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd

* Huon aquaculture group - advises that ceo peter bender, has sold 1.75 million shares in an on market trade to a range of institutions at an average price of $5.00

* Bender advised co he ,his family and other associates intend to remain substantial shareholders in co with a 66% shareholding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: