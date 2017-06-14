UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 14 Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd
* Asx alert-Huon to amend court proceedings,TGR-HUO.AX
* Advises it sought leave from Federal Court to amend proceedings seeking declaration that Tassal Group is in breach of biomass determination in Macquarie harbour
* Huon does not believe that proceedings will have a material impact on company's FY2017 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources