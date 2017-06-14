June 14 Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd

* Asx alert-Huon to amend court proceedings,TGR-HUO.AX

* Advises it sought leave from Federal Court to amend proceedings seeking declaration that Tassal Group is in breach of biomass determination in Macquarie harbour

* Huon does not believe that proceedings will have a material impact on company's FY2017 financial results