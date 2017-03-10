March 10 Hurco Companies Inc:

* Hurco reports first quarter results for fiscal 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 sales fell 14 percent to $48.74 million

* Hurco Companies Inc- orders for Q1 of fiscal 2017 were $61.02 million, an increase of 19 pct