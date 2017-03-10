BRIEF-Medovex receives first three commercial orders for DenerveX system
* Medovex Corporation receives first three commercial orders for DenerveX(tm) system
March 10 Hurco Companies Inc:
* Hurco reports first quarter results for fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 sales fell 14 percent to $48.74 million
* Hurco Companies Inc- orders for Q1 of fiscal 2017 were $61.02 million, an increase of 19 pct
* ML Gold changes management and announces flow-through financing
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15