BRIEF-Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
* Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
March 7 Husky Energy Inc
* Husky energy announces notes offering
* Has agreed to issue $750 million CDN in notes maturing on March 10, 2027
* 2027 notes have a coupon of 3.60 percent
* Net proceeds of offering to be used for repayment when due in sept of husky's 6.20 percent notes in principal amount of $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 16 Yields on Brazilian interest rate future contracts fell on Friday after economic activity expanded slightly below expectations in April, supporting bets that the central bank will next month slash rates by 75 basis points. The so-called IBC-Br index rose 0.28 percent from March after seasonal adjustments, compared to the median 0.30 percent analyst estimate. The release added to a batch of data pointing to a slow economic recover
* J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING