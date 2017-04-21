April 21 Husqvarna Ab

* Q1 net sales increased to sek 12,746m (11,361)

* Q1 operating income increased 22% to sek 1,425m

* Reuters poll: husqvarna q1 ebit was seen at 1,349 million sek, sales at 12,150 million

* Says to support our profitable growth journey, we continue to invest in strategic growth initiatives along with efforts to improve efficiency

* Says focus for the second quarter, following the successful sell-in phase, will be to support our trade partners to deliver an equally positive sell-through Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)