BRIEF-Altaba completes name change, commences trading under new ticker‘AABA’
* Altaba completes name change; registers as investment company; commences trading under new ticker symbol ‘AABA’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd
* noted the fluctuation in the price and trading volume of the shares of the company on the stock exchange
* also notes reports in the media relating to exploration of options for the hong kong fixed-line business of co
* "as at the date of this announcement, no decision has been taken to pursue any such proposals" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Altaba completes name change; registers as investment company; commences trading under new ticker symbol ‘AABA’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANNOUNCES FIFTH ORDER FROM FORTUNE 500 GLOBAL AGTECH LEADER
* Fy profit and total comprehensive income for the year HK$23.3 million versus HK$ 4.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: