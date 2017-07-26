FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong responds to media reports regarding possible sale of its fixed-line telecom business
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 26, 2017 / 9:18 AM / in 21 hours

BRIEF-Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong responds to media reports regarding possible sale of its fixed-line telecom business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

* Possible disposal of fixed-line telecommunications business

* Company is in discussions with various independent third parties regarding possible transaction

* Noted certain reports in media relating to possible sale of co's Hong Kong fixed-line telecommunications business

* Application has been made for resumption of trading with effect from 9:00 am on 27 July 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2h27rst) Further company coverage:

