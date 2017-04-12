BRIEF-Repco Home Finance says approves allotment of NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
* Says approved allotment of 1000 secured, redeemable, ncds worth INR 1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 HyAS&Co.Inc
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 38,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,540 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on April 13
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 100 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6ckPcj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DUBAI, June 15 Crude oil prices crashed almost 4 percent overnight which may drag stock markets in the oil-exporting Gulf lower on Thursday, though Saudi Arabian banks could be resilient following the central bank's decision to raise only its reverse repo rate.
MILAN, June 15 Chinese Group Yida International Investment has formally expressed interest in Esselunga, Italy's fourth-largest supermarket chain, Italian daily la Repubblica reported on Thursday.