April 12 HyAS&Co.Inc

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 38,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,540 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on April 13

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 100 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6ckPcj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)