June 30 Hybio Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up medical indsutry buyout fund with partners worth up to 2 billion yuan

* Says it plans to set up venture capital fund with partner worth up to 300 million yuan

* Says its unit and partner plan to set up ch-gemstone capital innovprecise, L.P. With fund size of up to 50 million euros

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2txfhzC; bit.ly/2stRn2U; bit.ly/2u6pbVO

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)