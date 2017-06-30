BRIEF-Kindred reaches agreement with BM Eagle to sell its skilled nursing facility business for $700 mln
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
June 30 Hybio Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up medical indsutry buyout fund with partners worth up to 2 billion yuan
* Says it plans to set up venture capital fund with partner worth up to 300 million yuan
* Says its unit and partner plan to set up ch-gemstone capital innovprecise, L.P. With fund size of up to 50 million euros
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2txfhzC; bit.ly/2stRn2U; bit.ly/2u6pbVO
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment
CHICAGO, June 30 A U.S. judge on Friday dealt a major financial blow to Illinois by ordering the cash-strapped state to pay $586 million a month to Medicaid providers to ensure continued medical care for poor and disabled residents.