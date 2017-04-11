BRIEF-A1M Pharma starts trading on Nasdaq First North on June 20
* STARTS TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH ON JUNE 20 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rzWpdO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 11Hybio Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 70.3 million yuan to 82.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (58.6 million yuan)
* Says increased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ch2nsb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Presented updated data from ongoing Phase 1 study of Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor BGB-3111 in patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia
* Thermo fisher scientific expands access to genome editing with hands-on workshop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: