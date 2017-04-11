April 11Hybio Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 70.3 million yuan to 82.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (58.6 million yuan)

* Says increased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ch2nsb

