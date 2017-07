July 24 (Reuters) - HYBRIGENICS SA:

* Raises Eur 6.8 Million in Capital Increase

* to Issue 10,957,950 New Shares

* Global Demand of Eur 8.8 Million

* TRADING OF NEW SHARES TO START ON JULY 27 ON EURONEXT PARIS

* PRICE IS EUR 0.62 PER NEW SHARES