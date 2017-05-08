May 8 Hydro One Ltd

* Hydro One Limited announces secondary offering of common shares by the province of ontario

* Hydro One - entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters for secondary offering by province on a bought deal basis, of 120 million common shares

* Hydro One Ltd - secondary offering of 120 million common shares of Hydro One at a price of $23.25 per share