GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
* U.S. yield curve flattest in almost a decade on hawkish Fed
June 8 Hydrogenics Corp
* Hydrogenics announces extension of outside date for US$21 million private placement
* Exercised option under subscription agreement with Hejili to extend outside date to close private placement to June 27, 2017
* Extension provides additional time to obtain all applicable stock exchange approvals and Chinese regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. yield curve flattest in almost a decade on hawkish Fed
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated