BRIEF-AT&T files for pricing of £1.0 bln global notes
* Files for pricing of £1.0 billion, 3.550% global notes due 2037 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2spgDuU Further company coverage:
April 28 Hydrogenics Corp:
* Hydrogenics announces US$21 million private placement
* Hydrogenics Corp - entered into a subscription agreement with Fuzhou bonded zone Hejili equity investment limited partnership
* Hydrogenics Corp- following completion of private placement, Hejili's interest in hydrogenics will be approximately 17.6%
* Hydrogenics - co to issue 2.7 million common shares of Hydrogenics to Hejili on private placement basis, for gross proceeds to hydrogenics of us$21 million
* Hydrogenics - agreement provides, among other things, that Hejili to have pre-emptive rights, right to nominate one director to board of hydrogenics
* Hydrogenics - agreement also provides that Hejili to cooperate with co to jointly develop Chinese market for hydrogen, energy storage, fuel cell products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. fund investors downgraded their expectations for the domestic economy and snapped up bonds during the latest week, dropping the most cash into debt funds in more than 23 months, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. Bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the United States pulled in $13.6 billion during their 24th consecutive week of inflows and posted their best result since June 2015, the trade group sai
DUBLIN, June 14 Indigo Partners, the private equity firm managed by Bill Franke, the veteran U.S. low-cost airline investor, is selling its 18.7 percent stake in eastern European low-cost carrier Wizz Air, it said on Wednesday.