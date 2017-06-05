June 5 Hydropothecary Corp:
* Hydropothecary says announces results of its investigation
into low level presence of myclobutanil at company's facility
* Hydropothecary Corp- based on completion of investigation,
company is expanding voluntary product recall announced on may
16, 2017
* hydropothecary-expanded recall to include 19 lots of
dried medical cannabis grown before Sept 16, 2016 supplied
between July 15, 2015 & march 24, 2017
* Hydropothecary Corp- as a result of investigation, company
says voluntary pesticide management systems implemented in Sept
2016 have proven effective and that contamination occurred
during an earlier period
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: