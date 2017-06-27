June 27 Hydropothecary Corp:

* Hydropothecary announces upsize of previously announced bought deal private placement financing to $25.0 million

* Hydropothecary says underwriters continue to hold an option to purchase up to an additional $5 million of convertible debenture units under offering

* Hydropothecary says intends to use net proceeds of offering for expansion of its production facility in Gatineau, Québec