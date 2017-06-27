BRIEF-Alterra Power expands loan facility for Flat Top wind investment
* Alterra power expands loan facility for flat top wind investment
June 27 Hydropothecary Corp:
* Hydropothecary announces upsize of previously announced bought deal private placement financing to $25.0 million
* Hydropothecary says underwriters continue to hold an option to purchase up to an additional $5 million of convertible debenture units under offering
* Hydropothecary says intends to use net proceeds of offering for expansion of its production facility in Gatineau, Québec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alterra power expands loan facility for flat top wind investment
* Euro hits one year high, Deutsche Bank calls end of dollar rally
* Penn Virginia Corporation provides operational update and announces borrowing base increase to $200 million