BRIEF-Ford issues one safety recall, two safety compliance recalls in North America
* Ford issues one safety recall and two safety compliance recalls in North America
June 27 Hydropothecary Corp:
* Hydropothecary announces $20 million bought deal private placement of convertible debenture units
* Hydropothecary Corp - offering on a bought deal private placement basis, 20,000 convertible debenture units of company at a price of $1,000 per unit
* Hydropothecary Corp - intends to use net proceeds of offering for expansion of its production facility in Gatineau, Québec
* Hydropothecary Corp - convertible debentures will bear interest from date of closing at 8.0 pct per annum and will mature on june 30, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 The wealth management arm of Deutsche Bank AG said on Wednesday it appointed Michael Morley to lead its UK business as part of its plan to hire 100 front-office staff this year.
* Euro hits one year high, Deutsche Bank calls end of dollar rally