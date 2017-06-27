June 27 Hydropothecary Corp:

* Hydropothecary announces $20 million bought deal private placement of convertible debenture units

* Hydropothecary Corp - offering on a bought deal private placement basis, 20,000 convertible debenture units of company at a price of $1,000 per unit

* Hydropothecary Corp - intends to use net proceeds of offering for expansion of its production facility in Gatineau, Québec

* Hydropothecary Corp - convertible debentures will bear interest from date of closing at 8.0 pct per annum and will mature on june 30, 2019