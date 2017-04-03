BRIEF-Lupin launches generic Wellbutrin XL tablets in the U.S.
* Says launches generic Wellbutrin XL tablets in the U.S.
April 3 Diagnostic and Therapeutic Center of Athens Hygeia SA:
* FY 2016 turnover at 227.7 million euros ($242.86 million) up by 3.4 percent compared to year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA at 32.0 million euros versus 22.0 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net profit at 0.8 million euros versus loss of 26.8 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 14.9 million euros versus 14.2 million euros year ago
* TO PURCHASE UP TO 2.25 MILLION SHARES OF COMPANY BY MEANS OF VOLUNTARY PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK OFFER AGAINST CASH PAYMENT OF EUR 1.52 PER NO-PAR VALUE SHARE FOR MAX TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO EUR 3.5 MILLION
