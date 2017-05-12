BRIEF-Plantronics says taken several cost-saving actions during qtr
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing
May 12Hyper Inc
* Says it will fully acquire Multinet Corporation Japan, which is engaged in network system business, at the price of 400 million yen, on July 3
* Says it will appoint current president of Multinet Corporation Japan as the president of the new unit after acquisition
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SulFHr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing
DOHA, June 19 Qatar will not negotiate with Arab states that have cut economic and travel ties with it unless they reverse their measures, its foreign minister said, ruling out discussions over Qatar's internal affairs including Al Jazeera TV.
* Qatar says being punished for straying from neighbours' line (Updates with UAE minister)