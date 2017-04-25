BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
April 25 Hypoport AG
* Expects significant year-on-year rise in Q1 revenue and earnings
* Expects Q1 revenue of around 47 million euros ($51.28 million) (Q1 2016: 35.7 million euros) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of around 7 million euros (Q1 2016: 5.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm