May 2 Hyster-yale Materials Handling Inc
:
* Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. announces first
quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.10
* Q1 revenue $713.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $668.3
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Strong U.S. Dollar is expected to continue to have an
unfavorable, but moderating, impact on EMEA results in 2017.
* Says Q1 bookings for Lift Truck Business were about 23,700
units, or about $550 million, compared to 23,500 units, or about
$490 million last year
* Consolidated cash flow before financing activities
expected to be positive,increase significantly in 2017 compared
with 2016
* In 2017, global lift truck market is expected to grow
modestly compared with 2016
