BRIEF-French group Safran buys stake in Kalray
* Acquired an equity interest in Kalray through its Safran Corporate Ventures subsidiary, which invests in disruptive technology businesses
May 26 Hytera Communications Corp Ltd
* Says it revises acquisition plan, to acquire Canada's Norsat International Inc for $68 million from $62 million previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s2v44I
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Zagros Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy 28 new Airbus planes, comprising 20 A320neo jets and eight A330neo aircraft, Airbus said in a statement.