UPDATE 1-Takata to file for bankruptcy Monday, SMFG to provide bridge loan -sources
* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources
June 16 Hytera Communications Corp Ltd
* Says board approves to raise bid offer for Canada's Norsat International Inc to $11.25 per share from $10.25 per share
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * DIAGEO: Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market. * GSK: A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a p
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.