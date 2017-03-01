March 1 Hyundai Motor India:

* Hyundai Motor India registers cumulative sales of 52,734 units

* Hyundai Motor India - domestic sales of 42,327 units and exports of 10,407 units for month of February 2017 Source text - (Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country's leading car manufacturer and the largest passenger car exporter registered domestic sales of 42,327 units and exports of 10,407 units with cumulative sales of 52,734 units for the month of February 2017.)