UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 1 Hyundai Motor India:
* Hyundai Motor India registers cumulative sales of 52,734 units
* Hyundai Motor India - domestic sales of 42,327 units and exports of 10,407 units for month of February 2017 Source text - (Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country's leading car manufacturer and the largest passenger car exporter registered domestic sales of 42,327 units and exports of 10,407 units with cumulative sales of 52,734 units for the month of February 2017.) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources