UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 27 I GRANDI VIAGGI SPA:
* H1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 16.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* H1 NET LOSS EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 5.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: reut.rs/2tgHp9h Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources