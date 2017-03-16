March 16 I Grandi Viaggi SpA:

* Q1 revenue 8.8 million euros ($9.45 million) versus 8.3 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net loss 2.2 million euros versus loss 2.4 million euros a year ago

* Says the trend of winter sales shows signs of recovery and also for the next summer season co sees an increased interest in its owned Italian facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9316 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)