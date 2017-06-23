WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 IAC/Interactivecorp:
* Says it has determined not to pursue co's previously announced plan to create a new class of non-voting stock
* IAC/interactive Corp - on Dec 15, 2016, IAC stockholders approved a proposed charter amendment to implement the class C recapitalization
* IAC/Interactive Corp - certain stockholders brought suit against co and its directors, challenging proposed charter amendment and seeking an injunction against its execution
* IAC/Interactive Corp says it agreed not to effect the class c recapitalization during the pendency of the litigation Source text: (bit.ly/2sKLyQv) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.