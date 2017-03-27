BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
March 27 IAC/InteractiveCorp:
* IAC's Homeadvisor acquires Mybuilder, a leading home services marketplace in the UK
* IAC's Homeadvisor acquires Mybuilder, a leading home services marketplace in the UK
* Says terms of deal were not disclosed.
* IAC/Interactivecorp - Mybuilder purchase follows Homeadvisor's recent acquisition of Canada's Homestars in February, and Germany's Myhammer last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.
June 15 Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate chatroom startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc , Bloomberg reported on Thursday.