GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech rebound lifts stocks; Dudley boosts Treasury yields
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
May 4 International Consolidated Airlines Group SA:
* Says to propose reduction in share capital by means of cancellation of up to 190.0 million shares (8.9 percent of the share capital) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
LONDON, June 19 Scientists said on Monday they had pinpointed a particular type of immune system cell that could predict more precisely if cancer patients are likely to respond to modern immunotherapy medicines.
* French President Macron gives boost to troubled A400M (Adds SpiceJet, Qatar Airways comments, new orders, background)