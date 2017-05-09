BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors
May 9 Iamgold Corp
* IAMGOLD's gross profit increases 438% in first quarter
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Q1 loss per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to $260.5 million
* Says maintaining 2017 production and cost guidance
* Qtrly attributable gold production of 214,000 oz, up 23,000 ounces from Q1/16
* Qtrly attributable gold production of 214,000 oz, up 23,000 ounces from Q1/16
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd