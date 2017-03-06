March 6 IAMGOLD Corp

* IAMGOLD partners with Eren Renewable Energy and AEMP to develop solar power capacity for Essakane mine

* Power purchase agreement to begin development of a 15 mwp solar power plant in 2017 for company's Essakane mine in Burkina Faso