BRIEF-Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics receives patent license
June 29Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics Co Ltd :
June 28iangsu Hoperun Software Co Ltd
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in Jiangsu-based property unit to an individual Li Ning, for 14.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Hwf6ag
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 29Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics Co Ltd :
DUBAI, June 29 Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, said on Thursday its flights to the United States were "operating as per normal" after U.S. officials announced new restrictions on travel.
* SWEDISH DEFENCE MATERIEL ADMINISTRATION PURCHASED MORE PRODUCTS FROM ADVENICA'S CROSS DOMAIN SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO TO A VALUE OF OVER HALF A MILLION SEK.