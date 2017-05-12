BRIEF-Amgen says FDA accepts sBLA to expand indication for XGEVA
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
May 12 Iasis Healthcare Corp
* Iasis Healthcare announces second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 revenue rose 2.6 percent to $843 million
* Iasis healthcare corp- consolidated revenue for Q2 ended March 31, 2017, totaled $843.0 million, an increase of 2.6 pct compared to $821.3 million in prior year quarter
* Net earnings from continuing operations for Q2,totaled $1.3 million, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $10.4 million
* In process of converting to new integrated clinical and revenue cycle systems, which co expects to make significant investments through 2019 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
* Honeywell's connected aircraft maintenance offering to reduce flight delays and cancellations for cathay pacific
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization