BRIEF-iCo Therapeutics says will hold pre IND meeting with division of transplantation & ophthalmology, U.S. FDA
* Says it will hold a pre IND meeting with division of transplantation and ophthalmology, US FDA on June 21, 2017
April 27 Iaso Private General Obstetric Gynecological & Paediatrics Clinic Diagnostic The:
* FY 2016 net profit at 2.7 million euros ($2.93 million)versus 7.8 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 turnover at 116.5 million euros versus 109.3 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA at 21.1 million euros versus 14.3 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2ppYtaR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will hold a pre IND meeting with division of transplantation and ophthalmology, US FDA on June 21, 2017
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - on June 13, 2017, board of directors increased size of board from nine directors to ten directors Source text:(http://bit.ly/2rAYXbA) Further company coverage:
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation