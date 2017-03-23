March 23 Ion Beam Applications SA:

* Reports FY revenue 328.8 million euros ($354.8 million) versus 270.4 million euros a year ago

* FY REBITDA is ‍​42.7 million euros versus 33.7 million euros a year ago

* FY net result is 24.4‍​ million euros versus 61.2 million euros a year ago

* Will propose dividend of 0.29 euros per share

* Net cash and cash equivalents at end of year 74.6‍​ million euros versus 81.7 million euros a year ago

* Revenue growth guidance maintained at around 15 pct to 20 pct in 2017 and double digit thereafter

* Sees REBIT margin guidance of approx. 11 percent to 12 percent in 2017; increasing to 13-15 pct in 2018 and stabilizing at 15 pct by 2020

* 30 percent dividend pay-out ratio target maintained for 2017