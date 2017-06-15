June 15 IBC Advanced Alloys Corp

* IBC Advanced alloys announces upsizing of private placement to c$1.75 million

* IBC Advanced alloys corp says all other terms of private placement will remain same, with each unit being offered at an issue price of c$0.375

* IBC Advanced alloys corp - has increased maximum amount of financing that was previously announced on june 7, 2017 from $1.7 mlnto $1.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: