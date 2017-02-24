BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Whole Foods for $13.7 bln, including debt
* Amazon says transaction valued at approximately $13.7 billion, including Whole Foods Market's net debt
Feb 24 IBC Advanced Alloys Corp
* IBC Advanced Alloys reports fiscal Q2 2017 results
* Revenue for quarter was $3.57 million, a 7.4 percent increase over revenue of $3.32 million in comparable prior-year period.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Steadily progressing toward goal of achieving cash-flow positive operations in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing of $13.7 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
* Fireswirl announces appointment of new interim chief executive officer