May 30 IBC Advanced Alloys Corp:

* IBC Advanced Alloys reports fiscal Q3 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

IBC Advanced Alloys- revenue for quarter was $4.69 million, a 31pct increase sequentially over revenue of $3.57 million for quarter ended on December 31, 2016