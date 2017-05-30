US STOCKS-S&P, Dow hurt by energy, banks; biotech boosts Nasdaq
* Healthcare is top S&P sector gainer, Biotech index up 4 pct
May 30 IBC Advanced Alloys Corp:
* IBC Advanced Alloys reports fiscal Q3 2017 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.02
* IBC Advanced Alloys- revenue for quarter was $4.69 million, a 31pct increase sequentially over revenue of $3.57 million for quarter ended on December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signet Jewelers announces appointment of R. Mark Graf to board of directors and retirement of Dale W. Hilpert
* Burcon announces fiscal 2017 results and reviews operations