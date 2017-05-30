BRIEF-InterDigital announces conversion rate adjustment to 1.50 pct senior convertible notes
May 30 IBC Advanced Alloys Corp:
* IBC awarded contract from Raytheon to produce a Beralcast® component for the f/a-18 fighter jet's Atflir system
* Terms of contract were not able to be disclosed
* IBC expects to produce the beryllium-aluminum cast component part for Raytheon over multiple years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 21 Canada's benchmark stock index edged lower on Wednesday as a slump in oil prices pressured energy and financial shares, offsetting a rally in gold stocks as the U.S. dollar fell.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 21 The U.S. State of Michigan said on Wednesday it has fired a consultant after state officials discovered a conflict of interest with an employee of the company conducting an independent analysis on the risks of an oil spill from Calgary-based Enbridge Inc's Line 5 pipeline in the Great Lakes.