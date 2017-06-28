BRIEF-Schindler acquires Dralle Aufzüge in Germany
* IS TO FULLY ACQUIRE GERMAN DRALLE AUFZÜGE GMBH & CO KG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 28 IBERIA LINEAS AEREAS DE ESPANA:
* ANNOUNCES FIRM ORDER OF 20 A320NEO AIRCRAFT WITH CATALOG VALUE OF $ 1.84 BILLION Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 28 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may take action against bankers from Barclays Plc and Morgan Stanley for their roles in Puerto Rico bond sales, according to filings with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
