Feb 28 Iberiabank Corp:
* Iberiabank Corporation announces agreement to acquire
Sabadell United Bank, N.A.
* Iberiabank Corp - deal for a stock and cash transaction
valued at $1.025 billion
* Iberiabank Corp- deal accretive to EPS in 2018, 19%+ irr,
and limited impact to tangible book value per share
* Iberiabank Corp says upon completion of acquisition,
Sabadell United will be merged with and into Iberiabank
* Iberiabank Corp - IBKC will purchase Sabadell United for
$803 million in cash and approximately 2.61 million IBKC shares
* Says will purchase sabadell united for $803 million in
cash and approximately 2.61 million IBKC shares
* Iberiabank Corp - proposed acquisition of Sabadell United
by IBKC has been approved by board of directors of IBKC and
Banco Sabadell
* Says IBKC plans to use $280 million net proceeds of
December 2016 common equity sale to support acquisition
* Iberiabank Corp - expects to finance cash portion of
transaction, in part, through a public common stock offering of
approximately $500 million
* Banco Sabadell will own approximately 4.9 percent of IBKC
common stock at transaction close
* Iberiabank Corp - plans to use $280 million net proceeds
of December 2016 common equity sale to support acquisition
* Iberiabank Corp - Banco Sabadell will own approximately
4.9 percent of IBKC common stock at transaction close
* Iberiabank-Deal expected to be neutral to IBKC's capital
ratios, to be about 2% dilutive to tangible book value per share
on a pro forma basis at closing
* Iberiabank Corp - estimated internal rate of return for
transaction is expected to be approximately 19%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: