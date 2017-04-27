BRIEF-THL Credit raises $511 mln collateralized loan obligation
* THL Credit raises $511 million collateralized loan obligation
April 27 Iberiabank Corp:
* Iberiabank Corporation reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.00
* Iberiabank Corp qtrly non-gaap core earnings per common share $1.02
* Iberiabank Corp - expects effective tax rate in remaining three quarters of 2017 to be approximately 33.5 pct
* Iberiabank qtrly total revenues $220.2 million versus $214.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $219.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Guggenheim Investments places 39 ETFS on the new no-transaction-fee ETF platform by BNY Mellon’s Pershing Source text for Eikon:
