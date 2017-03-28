March 28 Iberian Minerals Ltd

* Iberian announces joint processing agreement on White Caps Tailings project

* Its unit, Mineworx Technologies has entered into a binding letter of intent to form a joint venture with Coronet Metals Inc

* Under terms of deal, unit will apply exclusive license to utilize enviroleach technologies patent-pending, non-cyanide leach formula

* Under terms of agreement, coronet will provide all necessary funding for testing and project development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: