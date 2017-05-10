May 10 IBI Group Inc:

* IBI Group Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Says Q1 2017 revenue increased by 3.2% over Q1 2016 to $91.4 million.

* Says is forecasting approximately $363 million in total revenue for year ended December 31, 2017

* Qtrly adjusted EBITDA increased to $10.2 million (or 11.1% of revenue) in Q1 2017