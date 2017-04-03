April 3 IBJ Inc

* Says it will repurchase 230,000 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3 ,on April 4

* Share repurchase price is 582 yen per share, the closing price of April 3, or 133.9 million yen in total

