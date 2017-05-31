BRIEF-IDT Corp to sell Gibraltar based banking unit
* Idt corp says agreed to sell its idt financial services holdings limited subsidiary to jar fintech limited
May 31 Ibm
* IBM acquires TIMETOACT GROUP's XCC to launch IBM Connections Engagement Center-- a single destination for internal communications, collaboration and employee engagement
* Says financial details of deal were not disclosed
* IBM Connections Engagement Center is expected to be available in Q3 of 2017
* Brixton Metals to acquire the past-producing hog heaven mine from pan american silver with historical estimate of 47.3 million ounces of silver
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m