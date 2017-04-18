April 18 International Business Machines Corp
* IBM reports 2017 first-quarter results
* Q1 revenue $18.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $18.39
billion
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap operating earnings per share at
least $13.80
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share at least $11.95
* IBM says maintains full-year eps and free cash flow
expectations
* IBM- q1 operating (non-gaap) gross profit margin of 44.5
percent versus 51.0 percent in q4
* IBM - qtrly gaap earnings per share $1.85; qtrly operating
(non-gaap) earnings per share of $2.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $13.78 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* IBM says in fy 2017 continues to expect free cash flow to
be relatively flat year to year
* IBM - qtrly strategic imperatives revenue of $7.8 billion
in quarter, up 12 percent (up 13 percent adjusting for currency)
* IBM - first-quarter cloud revenues increased 33 percent
(up 35 percent adjusting for currency) to $3.5 billion
