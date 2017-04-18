April 18 International Business Machines Corp -

* IBM reports 2017 first-quarter results

* Q1 revenue $18.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $18.39 billion

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap operating earnings per share at least $13.80

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share at least $11.95

* IBM says maintains full-year eps and free cash flow expectations

* IBM- q1 operating (non-gaap) gross profit margin of 44.5 percent versus 51.0 percent in q4

* IBM - qtrly gaap earnings per share $1.85; qtrly operating (non-gaap) earnings per share of $2.38

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $13.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* IBM says in fy 2017 continues to expect free cash flow to be relatively flat year to year

* IBM - qtrly strategic imperatives revenue of $7.8 billion in quarter, up 12 percent (up 13 percent adjusting for currency)

* IBM - qtrly strategic imperatives revenue of $7.8 billion in quarter, up 12 percent (up 13 percent adjusting for currency)

* IBM - first-quarter cloud revenues increased 33 percent (up 35 percent adjusting for currency) to $3.5 billion