BRIEF-Clearford says shareholders re-elected 5 incumbent directors included on ballot
* Clearford announces results of shareholder vote and new strategic acquisition business plan
May 31 International Business Machines Corp :
* IBM says Ccisco and IBM security are working together to address growing global threat of cybercrime
* IBM says through this expanded collaboration, IBM's managed security services team will work with Cisco
* IBM - in new collaboration, Cisco & IBM security will work closely together across products, services and threat intelligence for benefit of customers
* IBM says ibm's resilient incident response platform to integrate with Cisco's threat grid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clearford announces results of shareholder vote and new strategic acquisition business plan
* Goeasy ltd says as at june 13, 2017, goeasy had 13.4 million common shares issued and outstanding
* Says french health system approves reimbursement of qiagen's quantiferon latent tb test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: